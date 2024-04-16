Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pineapple Thunder [Image 1 of 9]

    Pineapple Thunder

    JBPHH, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica 

    15th Wing

    Members of the 15th Medical Group unload a simulated patient from a bus during an exercise on Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Hawaii, April 18, 2024. Exercise Pineapple Thunder was used to increase readiness within the 15th Medical Group simulating a mass casualty incident in an austere environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ma

    This work, Pineapple Thunder [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Mark Sulaica, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ERPS
    15th Medical Group
    pineapple thunder

