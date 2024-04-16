Members of the 15th Medical Group unload a simulated patient from a bus during an exercise on Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Hawaii, April 18, 2024. Exercise Pineapple Thunder was used to increase readiness within the 15th Medical Group simulating a mass casualty incident in an austere environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ma
