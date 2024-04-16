Members of the 15th Medical Group work together during Exercise Pineapple Thunder on Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Hawaii, April 18, 2024. Medics were refreshed on in-transit patient skills, readying personnel for future aeromedical evacuation treatment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.18.2024 Date Posted: 04.18.2024 21:48 Photo ID: 8349175 VIRIN: 240418-F-NW874-1019 Resolution: 5656x3763 Size: 4.7 MB Location: JBPHH, HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pineapple Thunder [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Mark Sulaica, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.