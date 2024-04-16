Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pineapple Thunder [Image 8 of 9]

    Pineapple Thunder

    JBPHH, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica 

    15th Wing

    Members of the Mission Control Center during Exercise Pineapple Thunder update logs on Joint Base Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, April 18, 2024. MCC is the hub for all information that flows in and out of the En Route Patient Facility, to include flight and patient arrivals and departures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)

