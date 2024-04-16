Members of the Mission Control Center during Exercise Pineapple Thunder update logs on Joint Base Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, April 18, 2024. MCC is the hub for all information that flows in and out of the En Route Patient Facility, to include flight and patient arrivals and departures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)
