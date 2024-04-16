Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Raulerson remarks [Image 5 of 5]

    Raulerson remarks

    FORT LIBERTY, NC, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2024

    Photo by Kathryn Ellis-Warfield 

    U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command

    Alexander Raulerson, deputy G-4 with U.S. Army Forces Command, addresses the crowd during closing remarks April 12, capping off a three-day exercise for MEDLOG in Campaigning, or MiC, and its initial proof-of-concept phase at Fort Liberty, North Carolina. MiC is an effort aimed at streamlining medical materiel ordering and medical device maintenance while posturing the Army to be ready to transition quickly from peacetime at home station to an active operational environment.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Raulerson remarks [Image 5 of 5], by Kathryn Ellis-Warfield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army medical logistics transformation focuses on readiness

