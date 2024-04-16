Alexander Raulerson, deputy G-4 with U.S. Army Forces Command, addresses the crowd during closing remarks April 12, capping off a three-day exercise for MEDLOG in Campaigning, or MiC, and its initial proof-of-concept phase at Fort Liberty, North Carolina. MiC is an effort aimed at streamlining medical materiel ordering and medical device maintenance while posturing the Army to be ready to transition quickly from peacetime at home station to an active operational environment.
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2024 14:04
|Photo ID:
|8348078
|VIRIN:
|240412-A-ON544-1663
|Resolution:
|5408x3600
|Size:
|12.48 MB
|Location:
|FORT LIBERTY, NC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Raulerson remarks [Image 5 of 5], by Kathryn Ellis-Warfield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army medical logistics transformation focuses on readiness
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT