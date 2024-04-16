Col. Marc Welde, commander of U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command, closes out a three-day MEDLOG in Campaigning, or MiC, initial proof-of-concept event at Fort Liberty, North Carolina. MiC is an effort aimed at streamlining medical materiel ordering and medical device maintenance while posturing the Army to be ready to transition quickly from peacetime at home station to an active operational environment.
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2024 14:04
|Photo ID:
|8348074
|VIRIN:
|240410-A-ON544-1019
|Resolution:
|5408x3288
|Size:
|11.24 MB
|Location:
|FORT LIBERTY, NC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Col. Welde speaking [Image 5 of 5], by Kathryn Ellis-Warfield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army medical logistics transformation focuses on readiness
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT