Over 100 stakeholders attended a three-day exercise as part of the MEDLOG in Campaigning, or MiC, initial proof-of-concept phase at Fort Liberty, North Carolina, April 10-12. MiC is an effort aimed at streamlining medical materiel ordering and medical device maintenance while posturing the Army to be ready to transition quickly from peacetime at home station to an active operational environment.

