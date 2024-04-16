Jorge Magana-Cortez, director of the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Agency's Medical Maintenance Management Directorate, talks about a pilot program called Home Station Medical Maintenance Support at Fort Liberty, North Carolina, April 11. The HMMS pilot program will start in fiscal 2025 with U.S. Army Forces Command, Special Forces Group and National Guard Bureau units located at Fort Liberty and North Carolina region.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.11.2024 Date Posted: 04.18.2024 14:04 Photo ID: 8348077 VIRIN: 240411-A-ON544-1516 Resolution: 3600x5408 Size: 13.96 MB Location: FORT LIBERTY, NC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Magana discusses pilot program [Image 5 of 5], by Kathryn Ellis-Warfield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.