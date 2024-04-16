Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Magana discusses pilot program

    Magana discusses pilot program

    FORT LIBERTY, NC, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2024

    Photo by Kathryn Ellis-Warfield 

    U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command

    Jorge Magana-Cortez, director of the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Agency's Medical Maintenance Management Directorate, talks about a pilot program called Home Station Medical Maintenance Support at Fort Liberty, North Carolina, April 11. The HMMS pilot program will start in fiscal 2025 with U.S. Army Forces Command, Special Forces Group and National Guard Bureau units located at Fort Liberty and North Carolina region.

    This work, Magana discusses pilot program [Image 5 of 5], by Kathryn Ellis-Warfield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    sustainment
    MiC
    USAMMA
    AMLC
    MEDLOG in Campaigning
    Jorge Magana-Cortez

