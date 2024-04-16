Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mr. Cooper addressing attendees [Image 3 of 5]

    Mr. Cooper addressing attendees

    FORT LIBERTY, NC, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2024

    Photo by Kathryn Ellis-Warfield 

    U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command

    Derek Cooper, U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command's deputy to the commander, fields questions from a room of over 100 Army sustainment experts as part of the MEDLOG in Campaigning, or MiC, initial proof-of-content phase at Fort Liberty, North Carolina, April 11. MiC is an effort aimed at streamlining medical materiel ordering and medical device maintenance while posturing the Army to be ready to transition quickly from peacetime at home station to an active operational environment.

    Date Taken: 04.11.2024
