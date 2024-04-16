Mr. Cooper addressing attendees

Derek Cooper, U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command's deputy to the commander, fields questions from a room of over 100 Army sustainment experts as part of the MEDLOG in Campaigning, or MiC, initial proof-of-content phase at Fort Liberty, North Carolina, April 11. MiC is an effort aimed at streamlining medical materiel ordering and medical device maintenance while posturing the Army to be ready to transition quickly from peacetime at home station to an active operational environment.

