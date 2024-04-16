Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CJTF-HOA works with U.S. Embassy in Burundi in exercise to maintain regional readiness [Image 6 of 10]

    CJTF-HOA works with U.S. Embassy in Burundi in exercise to maintain regional readiness

    BURUNDI

    04.05.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Joshua Durant 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    A U.S. Air Force Pararescueman, assigned to 82nd Expeditionary Rescue
    Squadron, demonstrates proper use of a litter to Burundi National Defence Force (BNDF) Soldiers, April 5, 2024, at Medubugu, Burundi. Visiting U.S. Soldiers of the East Africa Response Force, along with other service members, joined their BNDF counterparts for a full day of demonstrations and practical exercises focused on emergency field medical care and casualty evacuation. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt.
    Joshua DuRant)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.05.2024
    Date Posted: 04.18.2024 05:33
    Photo ID: 8347338
    VIRIN: 240405-A-FC661-1313
    Resolution: 5846x4480
    Size: 1.83 MB
    Location: BI
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CJTF-HOA works with U.S. Embassy in Burundi in exercise to maintain regional readiness [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Joshua Durant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    DJIBOUTI
    CAMP LEMONNIER
    CJTF-HOA
    BURUNDI
    EARF
    TFPAXTON

