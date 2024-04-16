CJTF-HOA works with U.S. Embassy in Burundi in exercise to maintain regional readiness

A U.S. Air Force Pararescueman, assigned to 82nd Expeditionary Rescue

Squadron, demonstrates proper use of a litter to Burundi National Defence Force (BNDF) Soldiers, April 5, 2024, at Medubugu, Burundi. Visiting U.S. Soldiers of the East Africa Response Force, along with other service members, joined their BNDF counterparts for a full day of demonstrations and practical exercises focused on emergency field medical care and casualty evacuation. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt.

Joshua DuRant)

