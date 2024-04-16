Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CJTF-HOA works with U.S. Embassy in Burundi in exercise to maintain regional readiness [Image 3 of 10]

    CJTF-HOA works with U.S. Embassy in Burundi in exercise to maintain regional readiness

    BURUNDI

    04.03.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Joshua Durant 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    Keith Gilges, the U.S. Ambassador of Burundi, joins senior Burundian officials for a tour of the C-130 aircraft that brought visiting U.S. Army Soldiers of the East Africa Response Force to Burundi, April 3, 2024. The visiting U.S. Army Soldiers joined the Burundi National Defence Force to work together to enhance readiness for humanitarian assistance and disaster response. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Joshua DuRant)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.03.2024
    Date Posted: 04.18.2024 05:34
    Photo ID: 8347333
    VIRIN: 240403-A-FC661-1031
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 3 MB
    Location: BI
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

