CJTF-HOA works with U.S. Embassy in Burundi in exercise to maintain regional readiness

Keith Gilges, the U.S. Ambassador of Burundi, joins senior Burundian officials for a tour of the C-130 aircraft that brought visiting U.S. Army Soldiers of the East Africa Response Force to Burundi, April 3, 2024. The visiting U.S. Army Soldiers joined the Burundi National Defence Force to work together to enhance readiness for humanitarian assistance and disaster response. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Joshua DuRant)

Date Taken: 04.03.2024 Location: BI