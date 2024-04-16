Keith Gilges, the U.S. Ambassador of Burundi, joins senior Burundian officials for a tour of the C-130 aircraft that brought visiting U.S. Army Soldiers of the East Africa Response Force to Burundi, April 3, 2024. The visiting U.S. Army Soldiers joined the Burundi National Defence Force to work together to enhance readiness for humanitarian assistance and disaster response. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Joshua DuRant)
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2024 05:34
|Photo ID:
|8347333
|VIRIN:
|240403-A-FC661-1031
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|3 MB
|Location:
|BI
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, CJTF-HOA works with U.S. Embassy in Burundi in exercise to maintain regional readiness [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Joshua Durant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
