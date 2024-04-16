Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CJTF-HOA works with U.S. Embassy in Burundi in exercise to maintain regional readiness [Image 7 of 10]

    CJTF-HOA works with U.S. Embassy in Burundi in exercise to maintain regional readiness

    BURUNDI

    04.05.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Joshua Durant 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    Members of the Burundi National Defence Force (BNDF) carry a team member
    during a casualty evacuation and medical knowledge exchange, April 5, 2024, at Medubugu, Burundi.
    Visiting U.S. Soldiers joined their BNDF counterparts for a full day of demonstrations and practical exercises focused on emergency field medical care and casualty evacuation. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Joshua DuRant)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.05.2024
    Date Posted: 04.18.2024 05:33
    Photo ID: 8347339
    VIRIN: 240405-A-FC661-1326
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.91 MB
    Location: BI
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CJTF-HOA works with U.S. Embassy in Burundi in exercise to maintain regional readiness [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Joshua Durant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CJTF-HOA works with U.S. Embassy in Burundi in exercise to maintain regional readiness
    CJTF-HOA works with U.S. Embassy in Burundi in exercise to maintain regional readiness
    CJTF-HOA works with U.S. Embassy in Burundi in exercise to maintain regional readiness
    CJTF-HOA works with U.S. Embassy in Burundi in exercise to maintain regional readiness
    CJTF-HOA works with U.S. Embassy in Burundi in exercise to maintain regional readiness
    CJTF-HOA works with U.S. Embassy in Burundi in exercise to maintain regional readiness
    CJTF-HOA works with U.S. Embassy in Burundi in exercise to maintain regional readiness
    CJTF-HOA works with U.S. Embassy in Burundi in exercise to maintain regional readiness
    CJTF-HOA works with U.S. Embassy in Burundi in exercise to maintain regional readiness
    CJTF-HOA works with U.S. Embassy in Burundi in exercise to maintain regional readiness

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    CJTF-HOA works with U.S. Embassy in Burundi in exercise to maintain regional readiness

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DJIBOUTI
    CAMP LEMONNIER
    CJTF-HOA
    BURUNDI
    EARF
    TFPAXTON

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT