Members of the East Africa Response Force (EARF), assigned to Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), speak with a Burundi National Defence Force (BNDF) Soldier after arriving in Burundi, April 3, 2024. Visiting U.S. Soldiers joined their BNDF counterparts for several days of working together to enhance readiness for humanitarian assistance and disaster response. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Joshua DuRant)
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2024 05:33
|Photo ID:
|8347334
|VIRIN:
|240403-A-FC661-1055
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|3.38 MB
|Location:
|BI
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
This work, CJTF-HOA works with U.S. Embassy in Burundi in exercise to maintain regional readiness [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Joshua Durant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
CJTF-HOA works with U.S. Embassy in Burundi in exercise to maintain regional readiness
