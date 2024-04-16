CJTF-HOA works with U.S. Embassy in Burundi in exercise to maintain regional readiness

Members of the East Africa Response Force (EARF), assigned to Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), speak with a Burundi National Defence Force (BNDF) Soldier after arriving in Burundi, April 3, 2024. Visiting U.S. Soldiers joined their BNDF counterparts for several days of working together to enhance readiness for humanitarian assistance and disaster response. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Joshua DuRant)

