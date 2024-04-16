CJTF-HOA works with U.S. Embassy in Burundi in exercise to maintain regional readiness

Photo By Sgt. Joshua Durant | Members of the East Africa Response Force (EARF), assigned to Combined Joint Task...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Joshua Durant | Members of the East Africa Response Force (EARF), assigned to Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), and Burundi National Defence Force (BNDF) Soldiers pose for a photo, April 5, 2024, at Medubugu, Burundi. Visiting U.S. Soldiers joined their BNDF counterparts for a full day of demonstrations and practical exercises focused on emergency field medical care and casualty evacuation. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Joshua DuRant) see less | View Image Page

The East Africa Response Force (EARF), comprised of members from Task Force Paxton under the direction of CJTF-HOA, conducted an Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise (EDRE) on April 3, 2024, assessing their capacity to effectively deploy, reinforce, and subsequently support any potential needs of the U.S. Embassy in Bujumbura, Burundi.



Typically, the readiness exercises conducted by CJTF-HOA focus primarily on honing the capabilities of the EARF and CJTF-HOA personnel to swiftly react to simulated threats targeting U.S. assets within the region. However, the EDRE took a different approach by incorporating medical and first aid demonstrations for members of the Burundi National Defence Force.



This deviation from the usual focus underscores a broader strategic perspective in preparing for potential crises. By extending the engagement to include medical and first aid skills for local military personnel, CJTF-HOA not only enhances their ability to respond effectively to security threats but also strengthens their capacity to provide critical assistance during emergencies or humanitarian crises.



"We exchanged medical knowledge with the Burundi Soldiers to aid in their future training endeavors moving forward,” said US Army Sgt. Cody Alamos, a medic assigned to the EARF. "The Burundi Soldiers were enthusiastic to receive and share any information. We as medical professionals were willing to share with them. It was a great experience and we had a great time learning from each other and sharing knowledge.”



The knowledge transfer encompassed emergency field medical training, casualty evacuation techniques, proper employment of litters, and other essential medical care practices required for emergency scenarios. As a result of the intensive drill, both teams gained a deeper understanding of the complex challenges involved in crisis and disaster management. This hands-on experience allowed the EARF to pinpoint and address weaknesses, while also enhancing and refining their operational protocols.



The Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise (EDRE) ensured CJTF-HOA and the U.S. Embassy were primed to handle any potential crisis, enabling them to maintain crucial operations or facilitate safe evacuations if needed. Through collaboration and integrated efforts, CJTF-HOA and embassies across the African continent can enhance interoperability and strengthen their overall preparedness. The EDRE not only enhances CJTF-HOA’s readiness but also fosters trust between CJTF-HOA and the communities they are committed to safeguarding.



"I learned the importance of communicating medical knowledge despite a language barrier. Medical knowledge is universal despite not being able to adequately communicate to the individuals you’re training" said Alamos.