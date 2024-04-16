Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Baumholder’s Smith Elementary School celebrates Month of the Military Child with guest speaker Julia Furman [Image 4 of 4]

    Baumholder’s Smith Elementary School celebrates Month of the Military Child with guest speaker Julia Furman

    BAUMHOLDER, RP, GERMANY

    04.15.2024

    Photo by Linda Lambiotte 

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    Baumholder’s Smith Elementary School children and educators attend a Month of the Military Child Purple Up Assembly held at the school auditorium April 15.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2024
    Date Posted: 04.18.2024 04:44
    Photo ID: 8347272
    VIRIN: 240415-A-JM046-5996
    Resolution: 1186x664
    Size: 119.01 KB
    Location: BAUMHOLDER, RP, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Baumholder’s Smith Elementary School celebrates Month of the Military Child with guest speaker Julia Furman [Image 4 of 4], by Linda Lambiotte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Baumholder’s Smith Elementary School celebrates Month of the Military Child with guest speaker Julia Furman
    Baumholder’s Smith Elementary School celebrates Month of the Military Child with guest speaker Julia Furman
    Baumholder’s Smith Elementary School celebrates Month of the Military Child with guest speaker Julia Furman
    Baumholder’s Smith Elementary School celebrates Month of the Military Child with guest speaker Julia Furman

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Baumholder&rsquo;s Smith Elementary School celebrates Month of the Military Child with guest speaker Julia Furman

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MOMC
    MilitaryChild
    PurpleUp!
    Target_news_europe
    OneArmy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT