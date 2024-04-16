Date Taken: 04.15.2024 Date Posted: 04.18.2024 04:44 Photo ID: 8347272 VIRIN: 240415-A-JM046-5996 Resolution: 1186x664 Size: 119.01 KB Location: BAUMHOLDER, RP, DE

Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Baumholder’s Smith Elementary School celebrates Month of the Military Child with guest speaker Julia Furman [Image 4 of 4], by Linda Lambiotte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.