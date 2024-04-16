Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Baumholder’s Smith Elementary School celebrates Month of the Military Child with guest speaker Julia Furman [Image 1 of 4]

    Baumholder’s Smith Elementary School celebrates Month of the Military Child with guest speaker Julia Furman

    BAUMHOLDER, RP, GERMANY

    04.15.2024

    Photo by Linda Lambiotte 

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    Julia Furman, the spouse of Col. Reid Furman, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz’s commander, participated in the Month of the Military Child Purple Up Assembly held at Smith Elementary School in Baumholder, April 15, addressing the children and educators gathered for the occasion. “You are military children, you are special,” she said. “Each place you move to, will shape you, and it is your job to share your unique story.”

    This work, Baumholder’s Smith Elementary School celebrates Month of the Military Child with guest speaker Julia Furman [Image 4 of 4], by Linda Lambiotte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MOMC
    MilitaryChild
    PurpleUp!
    Target_news_europe
    OneArmy

