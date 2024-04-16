Baumholder’s Smith Elementary School celebrates Month of the Military Child with guest speaker Julia Furman

Julia Furman, the spouse of Col. Reid Furman, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz’s commander, participated in the Month of the Military Child Purple Up Assembly held at Smith Elementary School in Baumholder, April 15, addressing the children and educators gathered for the occasion. “You are military children, you are special,” she said. “Each place you move to, will shape you, and it is your job to share your unique story.”

