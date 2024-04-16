Julia Furman, the spouse of Col. Reid Furman, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz’s commander, participated in the Month of the Military Child Purple Up Assembly held at Smith Elementary School in Baumholder, April 15. She attended first-grade at Smith Elementary School in 1986, the same year the United States initiated the recognition of military children, a program inaugurated by Secretary of Defense Caspar Weinberger.
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2024 04:44
|Photo ID:
|8347268
|VIRIN:
|240415-A-JM046-8075
|Resolution:
|4718x3145
|Size:
|1.02 MB
|Location:
|BAUMHOLDER, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Baumholder’s Smith Elementary School celebrates Month of the Military Child with guest speaker Julia Furman [Image 4 of 4], by Linda Lambiotte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Baumholder’s Smith Elementary School celebrates Month of the Military Child with guest speaker Julia Furman
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT