Baumholder’s Smith Elementary School celebrates Month of the Military Child with guest speaker Julia Furman

Tracie Thompson, 4th Grade Teacher and Anchored4Life (A4L) sponsor (right), presents Smith Elementary School counselor Ja'Wann Jackson with the 2023 Rising Star Award for establishing the Baumholder A4L Club, a peer-to-peer club to connect youth while building change and resiliency skills, during a Month of the Military Child assembly held in Baumholder, April 15.

Date Taken: 04.15.2024 Location: BAUMHOLDER, RP, DE