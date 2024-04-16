Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Baumholder’s Smith Elementary School celebrates Month of the Military Child with guest speaker Julia Furman [Image 3 of 4]

    Baumholder’s Smith Elementary School celebrates Month of the Military Child with guest speaker Julia Furman

    BAUMHOLDER, RP, GERMANY

    04.15.2024

    Photo by Linda Lambiotte 

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    Tracie Thompson, 4th Grade Teacher and Anchored4Life (A4L) sponsor (right), presents Smith Elementary School counselor Ja'Wann Jackson with the 2023 Rising Star Award for establishing the Baumholder A4L Club, a peer-to-peer club to connect youth while building change and resiliency skills, during a Month of the Military Child assembly held in Baumholder, April 15.

    This work, Baumholder’s Smith Elementary School celebrates Month of the Military Child with guest speaker Julia Furman [Image 4 of 4], by Linda Lambiotte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

