Tracie Thompson, 4th Grade Teacher and Anchored4Life (A4L) sponsor (right), presents Smith Elementary School counselor Ja'Wann Jackson with the 2023 Rising Star Award for establishing the Baumholder A4L Club, a peer-to-peer club to connect youth while building change and resiliency skills, during a Month of the Military Child assembly held in Baumholder, April 15.
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2024 04:44
|Photo ID:
|8347271
|VIRIN:
|240415-A-JM046-4406
|Resolution:
|4248x3034
|Size:
|987.53 KB
|Location:
|BAUMHOLDER, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Baumholder’s Smith Elementary School celebrates Month of the Military Child with guest speaker Julia Furman [Image 4 of 4], by Linda Lambiotte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Baumholder’s Smith Elementary School celebrates Month of the Military Child with guest speaker Julia Furman
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT