Baumholder’s Smith Elementary School celebrates Month of the Military Child with guest speaker Julia Furman

Photo By Linda Lambiotte | Julia Furman, the spouse of Col. Reid Furman, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz’s...... read more read more Photo By Linda Lambiotte | Julia Furman, the spouse of Col. Reid Furman, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz’s commander, participated in the Month of the Military Child Purple Up Assembly held at Smith Elementary School in Baumholder, April 15, addressing the children and educators gathered for the occasion. “You are military children, you are special,” she said. “Each place you move to, will shape you, and it is your job to share your unique story.” see less | View Image Page

BAUMHOLDER, Germany – Growing up in a military family, children are often recognized as military kids, or affectionately referred to as “military BRATS” – a term likely dating back to the 1920’s attributed to the British army, which stood for British Regiment Attached Traveler and was assigned to families who traveled abroad with a Soldier. Over time, the term evolved to represent military children, and was adopted in many places around the world including the United States.



April is Month of the Military Child (MOMC), and Smith Elementary School (ES) took the opportunity to celebrate all its students during a MOMC Purple Up! Assembly held at the school auditorium April 15. Purple Up! Day is celebrated on April 15 to recognize some of the military’s most unsung heroes, their children. On this day everyone is encouraged to wear purple, representing all the branches of the military and showing unity with each other.



Julia Furman, the spouse of Col. Reid Furman, commander of U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz, participated in the event as the guest speaker, addressing the children and educators gathered for the occasion.



“Can I have all the first graders raise their hands please,” she said. “About 38 years ago, I was you!”



Furman attended first-grade at Smith ES in 1986, the same year the United States initiated the recognition of military children, a program inaugurated by Secretary of Defense Caspar Weinberger.



“I am a military child, just like you, and for the longest time I felt uncertain about where I was from, or where my home really was,” she said.



“Later I realized that I was from everywhere,” she continued. “My dad always said that home is not defined by the place – it is defined by the people you meet and the memories you make… you cannot take your hometown with you, but you can take your memories and cherish them.”



Furman praised the students for their resiliency and for the support they provide to their military parents and family members.



“You are military children, you are special,” she said. “Each place you move to, will shape you, and it is your job to share your unique story.”



Furman said that she wanted to make a difference in the world, so she joined the U.S. Army, where she currently serves as a lieutenant colonel.



“This entire month is dedicated to you,” Furman said. “You and I are connected through this school, and I am grateful for the opportunity, through my family’s tour here in Germany, that I got to come back to the school that helped shape who I am today – Thank you for welcoming me back home.”



Richard Dye, Smith ES principal, said that it is important to recognize military-connected students and their contributions to the military communities all over the world, especially overseas.



“As the child of a military member, our students serve overseas too, whether that is in Germany, Italy, Japan or Korea,” he said.



Dye said that Smith ES celebrates MOMC every year, and today marked their second MOMC special assembly.



“Our Anchored4Life student leaders take pride in participating in Purple Up! and making it meaningful every year,” he added. “We are already excited about making next year's event just as special.”



The assembly also served as an opportunity to recognize Ja'Wann Jackson, Smith ES counselor. He was presented with the 2023 Rising Star Award for his role in establishing the Baumholder Anchored4Life Club, a peer-to-peer club to connect youth while building change and developing resiliency skills.



Dye said that he received overwhelmingly positive feedback about this year’s event. The students loved the games, the music, and the new Purple Up! shirts they all received. He mentioned that one of the students expressed particular appreciation for Mrs. Furman's speech, feeling that connection knowing that she too had attended Smith ES.



U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz serves, supports, and secures the total force community enabling power projection for the European Theater.