E3B Training

Rodriguez Live-Fire Complex, South Korea– U.S. Army Sgt. Brandon Crow, left, and Sgt. Andrew Ramirez, assigned to the 3rd Cavalry Regiment, demonstrates sectors of fire at the range card development lane during the Expert Infantryman Badge, Expert Soldier Badge and the Expert Field Medical Badge training, April 9. The purpose of E3B is to create experts at all levels, across all organizations, increasing the readiness and lethality of teams, squads, and platoons throughout Eighth Army units. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Jorge Reyes Mariano)

