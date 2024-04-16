E3B Training

Rodriguez Live-Fire Complex, South Korea– U.S. Army Sgt. Christian Willett, assigned to the 3rd Cavalry Regiment, conducts a functions check on the M136E1 AT4-CS (confined space light anti-armor weapon) during the Expert Infantry Badge, Expert Soldier Badge and the Expert Field Medical Badge training, April 8. The purpose of E3B is to create experts at all levels, across all organizations, increasing the readiness and lethality of teams, squads, and platoons throughout Eighth Army units. This event is the key enabler to molding the force into professionals, while stressing commitment to every Soldier’s individual development. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Jorge Reyes Mariano)

