Rodriguez Live-Fire Complex, South Korea– U.S. Army Spc. Maximiliano Rodriguez Barajas, assigned to 304th Expeditionary Signal Battalion-Enhanced, tosses a practice hand grenade during the Expert Infantry Badge, Expert Soldier Badge and the Expert Field Medical Badge training, April 8. The purpose of E3B is to create experts at all levels, across all organizations, increasing the readiness and lethality of teams, squads, and platoons throughout Eighth Army units. This event is the key enabler to molding the force into professionals, while stressing commitment to every Soldier’s individual development. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Jorge Reyes Mariano)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.07.2024 Date Posted: 04.18.2024 00:53 Photo ID: 8347107 VIRIN: 240408-A-LX531-2017 Resolution: 6211x3905 Size: 3.33 MB Location: KR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, E3B Training [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Jorge Reyes Mariano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.