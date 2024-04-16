E3B Training

Rodriguez Live-Fire Complex, South Korea– U.S. Army Pfc. Ezekiel Bartlett, assigned to the 3rd Cavalry Regiment, conducts land navigation during the Expert Infantryman Badge, Expert Soldier Badge and the Expert Field Medical Badge training, April 9. The purpose of E3B is to create experts at all levels, across all organizations, increasing the readiness and lethality of teams, squads, and platoons throughout Eighth Army units. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Jorge Reyes Mariano)

