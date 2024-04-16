Rodriguez Live-Fire Complex, South Korea– U.S. Army Pfc. Ezekiel Bartlett, assigned to the 3rd Cavalry Regiment, conducts land navigation during the Expert Infantryman Badge, Expert Soldier Badge and the Expert Field Medical Badge training, April 9. The purpose of E3B is to create experts at all levels, across all organizations, increasing the readiness and lethality of teams, squads, and platoons throughout Eighth Army units. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Jorge Reyes Mariano)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2024 00:53
|Photo ID:
|8347109
|VIRIN:
|240409-A-LX531-2049
|Resolution:
|5968x3669
|Size:
|2.62 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, E3B Training [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Jorge Reyes Mariano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
