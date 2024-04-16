E3B Training

Rodriguez Live-Fire Complex, South Korea– U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to the 3rd Cavalry Regiment and Capital Mechanized Infantry Unit, throw simulated grenades during the weapons lane of the Expert Infantryman Badge, Expert Soldier Badge and Expert Field Medical Badge training, April 8. The purpose of E3B is to create experts at all levels, across all organizations, increasing the readiness and lethality of teams, squads, and platoons throughout Eighth Army units. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Joseph Alvarado)

