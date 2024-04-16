Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    E3B Training [Image 4 of 5]

    E3B Training

    SOUTH KOREA

    04.07.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Joseph Alvarado 

    8th Army

    Rodriguez Live-Fire Complex, South Korea– U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to the 3rd Cavalry Regiment and Capital Mechanized Infantry Unit, throw simulated grenades during the weapons lane of the Expert Infantryman Badge, Expert Soldier Badge and Expert Field Medical Badge training, April 8. The purpose of E3B is to create experts at all levels, across all organizations, increasing the readiness and lethality of teams, squads, and platoons throughout Eighth Army units. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Joseph Alvarado)

    Date Taken: 04.07.2024
    Date Posted: 04.18.2024 00:53
    Photo ID: 8347110
    VIRIN: 240408-A-SJ697-1005
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 10.56 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, E3B Training [Image 5 of 5], by CPL Joseph Alvarado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

