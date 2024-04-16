Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ohio Army National Guard Competes at the 2024 Lacerda Cup All-Army Combatives Tournament [Image 11 of 11]

    Ohio Army National Guard Competes at the 2024 Lacerda Cup All-Army Combatives Tournament

    COLUMBUS, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Tommie Berry 

    196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Sgt. Jeremiah Slagle, member and noncommissioned officer in charge of the Ohio Army National Guard Lacerda Cup team, is congratulated by the coach of the team, Col. Brian Tackett, after winning the championship match of the 185-pound cruiserweight match at the 2024 Lacerda Cup Combatives Tournament at Fort Moore, Ga., Apr. 13, 2024. The Ohio Army National Guard team went on to take seventh overall out of 24 teams representing Army units from around the world. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tommie Berry, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 04.13.2024
    Date Posted: 04.17.2024 16:40
    Location: COLUMBUS, GA, US
    Georgia
    Combatives
    Ohio
    National Guard
    Lacerda Cup
    Fort Moore

