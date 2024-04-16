Ohio Army National Guard Competes at the 2024 Lacerda Cup All-Army Combatives Tournament

Sgt. Jeremiah Slagle, member and noncommissioned officer in charge of the Ohio Army National Guard Lacerda Cup team, is congratulated by the coach of the team, Col. Brian Tackett, after winning the championship match of the 185-pound cruiserweight match at the 2024 Lacerda Cup Combatives Tournament at Fort Moore, Ga., Apr. 13, 2024. The Ohio Army National Guard team went on to take seventh overall out of 24 teams representing Army units from around the world. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tommie Berry, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

