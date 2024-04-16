Ohio Army National Guard Competes at the 2024 Lacerda Cup All-Army Combatives Tournament

Sgt. Jeremiah Slagle, member and noncommissioned officer in charge of the Ohio Army National Guard Lacerda Cup team, strikes his opponent during the championship match for the 185-pound cruiserweight class during the finals of the 2024 Lacerda Cup Combatives Tournament at Fort Moore, Ga., Apr. 13, 2024. The final, or advanced level, individual competition allows for competitors to use techniques such as closed fist strikes, kicks with feet and shins, and knee strikes below the head along with rules included in the second intermediate level matches. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tommie Berry, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

