Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ohio Army National Guard Competes at the 2024 Lacerda Cup All-Army Combatives Tournament [Image 6 of 11]

    Ohio Army National Guard Competes at the 2024 Lacerda Cup All-Army Combatives Tournament

    COLUMBUS, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Tommie Berry 

    196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Sgt. Jeremiah Slagle, member and noncommissioned officer in charge of the Ohio Army National Guard Lacerda Cup team, strikes his opponent during the championship match for the 185-pound cruiserweight class during the finals of the 2024 Lacerda Cup Combatives Tournament at Fort Moore, Ga., Apr. 13, 2024. The final, or advanced level, individual competition allows for competitors to use techniques such as closed fist strikes, kicks with feet and shins, and knee strikes below the head along with rules included in the second intermediate level matches. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tommie Berry, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2024
    Date Posted: 04.17.2024 16:40
    Photo ID: 8346110
    VIRIN: 240413-Z-VV699-1267
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.47 MB
    Location: COLUMBUS, GA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ohio Army National Guard Competes at the 2024 Lacerda Cup All-Army Combatives Tournament [Image 11 of 11], by SGT Tommie Berry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Ohio Army National Guard Competes at the 2024 Lacerda Cup All-Army Combatives Tournament
    Ohio Army National Guard Competes at the 2024 Lacerda Cup All-Army Combatives Tournament
    Ohio Army National Guard Competes at the 2024 Lacerda Cup All-Army Combatives Tournament
    Ohio Army National Guard Competes at the 2024 Lacerda Cup All-Army Combatives Tournament
    Ohio Army National Guard Competes at the 2024 Lacerda Cup All-Army Combatives Tournament
    Ohio Army National Guard Competes at the 2024 Lacerda Cup All-Army Combatives Tournament
    Ohio Army National Guard Competes at the 2024 Lacerda Cup All-Army Combatives Tournament
    Ohio Army National Guard Competes at the 2024 Lacerda Cup All-Army Combatives Tournament
    Ohio Army National Guard Competes at the 2024 Lacerda Cup All-Army Combatives Tournament
    Ohio Army National Guard Competes at the 2024 Lacerda Cup All-Army Combatives Tournament
    Ohio Army National Guard Competes at the 2024 Lacerda Cup All-Army Combatives Tournament

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Georgia
    Combatives
    Ohio
    National Guard
    Lacerda Cup
    Fort Moore

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT