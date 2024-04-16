Ohio Army National Guard Competes at the 2024 Lacerda Cup All-Army Combatives Tournament

Sgt. Jeremiah Slagle, member and noncommissioned officer in charge of the Ohio Army National Guard Lacerda Cup team, yells in excitement as he is announced as the first-place winner of the 185-pound cruiserweight class after the championship match of the 2024 Lacerda Cup Combatives Tournament at Fort Moore, Ga., Apr. 13, 2024. The All-Army Combatives Tournament was renamed to honor the late Staff Sgt. Pedro Brandao Lacerda, former ranger in the 75th Ranger Regiment, who was known for his lethal hand to hand combat skills. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tommie Berry, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

