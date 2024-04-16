Ohio Army National Guard Competes at the 2024 Lacerda Cup All-Army Combatives Tournament

Sgt. Jeremiah Slagle, member and noncommissioned officer in charge of the Ohio Army National Guard Lacerda Cup team, addresses the crowd after winning the 185-pound cruiserweight class championship match of the 2024 Lacerda Cup Combatives Tournament at Fort Moore, Ga., Apr. 13, 2024. Sgt. Slagle spoke about how perseverance was the driving force that led him to his victory and encouraged all competitors to go after their goals no matter what. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tommie Berry, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

