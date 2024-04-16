Ohio Army National Guard Competes at the 2024 Lacerda Cup All-Army Combatives Tournament

Members and supporters of the Ohio Army National Guard Lacerda Cup team cheer as Sgt. Jeremiah Slagle is announced the first place winner of the 185-pound cruiserweight class after the championship match of the 2024 Lacerda Cup Combatives Tournament at Fort Moore, Ga., Apr. 13, 2024. The Ohio Army National Guard team is the only non-regular army team competing in the tournament. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tommie Berry, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

