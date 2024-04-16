Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ready Tiger 24-1: Airmen depart Avon, refuel A-10s at CL [Image 8 of 8]

    Ready Tiger 24-1: Airmen depart Avon, refuel A-10s at CL

    AVON PARK AIR FORCE RANGE, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin Boyer      

    23rd Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 23rd Wing prepare to depart Avon Park Air Force Range, Florida, as part of Exercise Ready Tiger 24-1, April 10, 2024. The HC-130J Combat King II provided airlift for a small team who mobilized to Contingency Location Perry-Houston, Georgia. During Ready Tiger 24-1, the 23rd Wing will be evaluated on the integration of Air Force Force Generation principles such as Agile Combat Employment, integrated combat turns, forward aerial refueling points, multi-capable Airmen, and combat search and rescue capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin Boyer)

