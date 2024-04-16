Ready Tiger 24-1: Airmen depart Avon, refuel A-10s at CL

U.S. Air Force loadmasters assigned to the 71st Rescue Squadron push cargo into an HC-130J Combat King II during Exercise Ready Tiger 24-1 at Avon Park Air Force Range, Florida, April 10, 2024. The 71st RQS provided essential airlift support for transporting cargo and personnel, and responded to combat search and rescue scenarios. During Ready Tiger 24-1, the 23rd Wing will be evaluated on the integration of Air Force Force Generation principles such as Agile Combat Employment, integrated combat turns, forward aerial refueling points, multi-capable Airmen, and combat search and rescue capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin Boyer)

