Ready Tiger 24-1: Airmen depart Avon, refuel A-10s at CL

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman James Peterson, 71st Rescue Squadron loadmaster, signals a logistics Airman operating a forklift at Avon Park Air Force Range, Florida, April 10, 2024. As part of Exercise Ready Tiger 24-1, the 71st RQS provided airlift capabilities, transporting critical supplies for Airmen operating at multiple dispersed locations. During Ready Tiger 24-1, the 23rd Wing will be evaluated on the integration of Air Force Force Generation principles such as Agile Combat Employment, integrated combat turns, forward aerial refueling points, multi-capable Airmen, and combat search and rescue capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin Boyer)

