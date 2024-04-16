U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 23rd Wing prepare to depart Avon Park Air Force Range, Florida, as part of Exercise Ready Tiger 24-1, April 10, 2024. The HC-130J Combat King II provided airlift for a small team who mobilized to Contingency Location Perry-Houston, Georgia. During Ready Tiger 24-1, the 23rd Wing will be evaluated on the integration of Air Force Force Generation principles such as Agile Combat Employment, integrated combat turns, forward aerial refueling points, multi-capable Airmen, and combat search and rescue capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin Boyer)
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2024 13:27
|Photo ID:
|8345423
|VIRIN:
|240410-F-EQ901-1306
|Resolution:
|7297x4865
|Size:
|17.94 MB
|Location:
|AVON PARK AIR FORCE RANGE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ready Tiger 24-1: Airmen depart Avon, refuel A-10s at CL [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Devin Boyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
