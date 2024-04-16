Ready Tiger 24-1: Airmen depart Avon, refuel A-10s at CL

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 23rd Wing prepare to depart Avon Park Air Force Range, Florida, as part of Exercise Ready Tiger 24-1, April 10, 2024. The HC-130J Combat King II provided airlift for a small team who mobilized to Contingency Location Perry-Houston, Georgia. During Ready Tiger 24-1, the 23rd Wing will be evaluated on the integration of Air Force Force Generation principles such as Agile Combat Employment, integrated combat turns, forward aerial refueling points, multi-capable Airmen, and combat search and rescue capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin Boyer)

