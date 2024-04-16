Ready Tiger 24-1: Airmen depart Avon, refuel A-10s at CL

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. David Peters, 74th Fighter Generation Squadron first sergeant and contingency location commander, speaks with Airman Ethan Isaacs, 23rd Communications Squadron radio frequency apprentice, aboard an HC-130J Combat King II at Avon Park Air Force Range, Florida, April 10, 2024. As part of Exercise Ready Tiger 24-1, Airmen forward deployed to Contingency Location Perry-Houston, Georgia, to provide base security and refueling operations, generating combat airpower at dispersed locations. During Ready Tiger 24-1, the 23rd Wing will be evaluated on the integration of Air Force Force Generation principles such as Agile Combat Employment, integrated combat turns, forward aerial refueling points, multi-capable Airmen, and combat search and rescue capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin Boyer)
|04.10.2024
|04.17.2024 13:27
|8345418
|240410-F-EQ901-1041
|8256x5504
|23.34 MB
|AVON PARK AIR FORCE RANGE, FL, US
|1
|0
