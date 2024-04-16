A 96th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Red team removes the lifts an AIM-9X during their 1st quarter weapons load crew competition April 12 at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. The fast-paced competition pitted the F-16 Fighting Falcon (Blue team) against the F-15 Eagle (Red team) in an assessment of their knowledge, proficiency, speed, and skill. (U.S. Air Force photo by Samuel King Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2024 11:38
|Photo ID:
|8345266
|VIRIN:
|240412-F-OC707-1007
|Resolution:
|3000x2438
|Size:
|3.29 MB
|Location:
|EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st Q weapons loadcrew competition [Image 8 of 8], by Samuel King Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
