1st Q weapons loadcrew competition

A 96th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Blue team moves a GBU-31 bomb into place at their 1st quarter weapons load crew competition April 12 at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. The fast-paced competition pitted the F-16 Fighting Falcon (Blue team) against the F-15 Eagle (Red team) in an assessment of their knowledge, proficiency, speed, and skill. (U.S. Air Force photo by Samuel King Jr.)

