    1st Q weapons loadcrew competition [Image 3 of 8]

    1st Q weapons loadcrew competition

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2024

    Photo by Samuel King Jr.              

    96th Test Wing

    Senior Airman Mathew Morava, 96th Maintenance Group, preforms prechecks on an AIM-9X missile during the group’s 1st quarter weapons load crew competition April 12 at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. The fast-paced competition pitted the F-16 Fighting Falcon (Blue team) against the F-15 Eagle (Red team) in an assessment of their knowledge, proficiency, speed, and skill. (U.S. Air Force photo by Samuel King Jr.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2024
    Date Posted: 04.17.2024 11:38
    Photo ID: 8345263
    VIRIN: 240412-F-OC707-1000
    Resolution: 3000x2293
    Size: 4.39 MB
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Q weapons loadcrew competition [Image 8 of 8], by Samuel King Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    testing
    eglin
    florida
    air force
    airman
    test

