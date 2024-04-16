Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Q weapons loadcrew competition [Image 1 of 8]

    1st Q weapons loadcrew competition

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2024

    Photo by Samuel King Jr.              

    96th Test Wing

    Staff Sgt. Jacob Leasum, 96th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Blue, guides a AGM-158 bomb into place during the 1st quarter weapons load crew competition April 12 at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. The fast-paced competition pitted the F-16 Fighting Falcon (Blue team) against the F-15 Eagle (Red team) in an assessment of their knowledge, proficiency, speed, and skill. (U.S. Air Force photo by Samuel King Jr.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2024
    Date Posted: 04.17.2024 11:38
