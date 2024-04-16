1st Q weapons loadcrew competition

Staff Sgt. Jacob Leasum, 96th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Blue, guides a AGM-158 bomb into place during the 1st quarter weapons load crew competition April 12 at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. The fast-paced competition pitted the F-16 Fighting Falcon (Blue team) against the F-15 Eagle (Red team) in an assessment of their knowledge, proficiency, speed, and skill. (U.S. Air Force photo by Samuel King Jr.)

