Senior Airman Austin Riddle, 96th Maintenance Group, preforms prechecks on an F-15 during the group’s 1st quarter weapons load crew competition April 12 at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. The fast-paced competition pitted the F-16 Fighting Falcon (Blue team) against the F-15 (Red team) in an assessment of their knowledge, proficiency, speed, and skill. (U.S. Air Force photo by Samuel King Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2024 11:38
|Photo ID:
|8345268
|VIRIN:
|240412-F-OC707-1005
|Resolution:
|3000x2262
|Size:
|4.9 MB
|Location:
|EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st Q weapons loadcrew competition [Image 8 of 8], by Samuel King Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
