U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Anthony Easton, left, a Minnesota native and the sergeant major of Marine Corps Installations Pacific, and Maj. Gen. Stephen Liszewski, right, a Maryland native and the commanding general for MCIPAC, addresses junior officers and staff non-commissioned officers stationed at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni during a leadership talk at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, April 10, 2024. The Commanding General and Sergeant Major of MCIPAC visited MCAS Iwakuni to recognize outstanding work, and to speak and engage with Marines, Sailors, and civilians of the station about topics such as quality of life and leadership qualities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Colin Thibault)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.10.2024 Date Posted: 04.17.2024 02:43 Photo ID: 8344730 VIRIN: 240410-M-AA976-1314 Resolution: 4670x3113 Size: 902.66 KB Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MCIPAC Command General and Sgt. Maj. Visit MCAS Iwakuni [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Colin Thibault, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.