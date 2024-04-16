Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCIPAC Command General and Sgt. Maj. Visit MCAS Iwakuni [Image 3 of 10]

    MCIPAC Command General and Sgt. Maj. Visit MCAS Iwakuni

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    04.10.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Colin Thibault 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Stephen Liszewski, right, a Maryland native and the commanding general for Marine Corps Installations Pacific, addresses junior officers and staff non-commissioned officers stationed at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni during a leadership talk at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, April 10, 2024. The Commanding General and Sergeant Major of MCIPAC visited MCAS Iwakuni to recognize outstanding work, and to speak and engage with Marines, Sailors, and civilians of the station about topics such as quality of life and leadership qualities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Colin Thibault)

    Date Taken: 04.10.2024
    Date Posted: 04.17.2024 02:43
    Photo ID: 8344727
    VIRIN: 240410-M-AA976-1290
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.98 MB
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, MCIPAC Command General and Sgt. Maj. Visit MCAS Iwakuni [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Colin Thibault, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Leadership
    MCAS Iwakuni
    MCIPAC
    Visit
    MLC

