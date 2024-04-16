Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCIPAC Command General and Sgt. Maj. Visit MCAS Iwakuni [Image 10 of 10]

    MCIPAC Command General and Sgt. Maj. Visit MCAS Iwakuni

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    04.10.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Colin Thibault 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    Yoko Seo, center left, a Japanese executive assistant with the Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni protocol office, poses for a photo with the command of MCAS Iwakuni and Marine Corps Installations Pacific after receiving MCIPAC’s Master Labor Contractor of the Year award at MCAS Iwakuni, April 10, 2024. The Commanding General and Sergeant Major of MCIPAC visited MCAS Iwakuni to recognize outstanding work, and to speak and engage with Marines, Sailors, and civilians of the station about topics such as quality of life and leadership qualities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Colin Thibault)

    Date Taken: 04.10.2024
    Date Posted: 04.17.2024 02:43
    Photo ID: 8344735
    VIRIN: 240410-M-AA976-1483
    Resolution: 6043x4029
    Size: 1.6 MB
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCIPAC Command General and Sgt. Maj. Visit MCAS Iwakuni [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Colin Thibault, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Leadership
    MCAS Iwakuni
    MCIPAC
    Visit
