MCIPAC Command General and Sgt. Maj. Visit MCAS Iwakuni

Yoko Seo, center left, a Japanese executive assistant with the Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni protocol office, poses for a photo with the command of MCAS Iwakuni and Marine Corps Installations Pacific after receiving MCIPAC’s Master Labor Contractor of the Year award at MCAS Iwakuni, April 10, 2024. The Commanding General and Sergeant Major of MCIPAC visited MCAS Iwakuni to recognize outstanding work, and to speak and engage with Marines, Sailors, and civilians of the station about topics such as quality of life and leadership qualities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Colin Thibault)

