U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Stephen Liszewski, center, a Maryland native and the commanding general for Marine Corps Installations Pacific, addresses junior officers and staff non-commissioned officers stationed at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni during a leadership session at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, April 10, 2024. The Commanding General and Sergeant Major of MCIPAC visited MCAS Iwakuni to recognize outstanding work, and to speak and engage with Marines, Sailors, and civilians of the station about topics such as quality of life and leadership qualities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Colin Thibault)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.10.2024 Date Posted: 04.17.2024 02:43 Photo ID: 8344726 VIRIN: 240410-M-AA976-1271 Resolution: 6029x4019 Size: 1.34 MB Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MCIPAC Command General and Sgt. Maj. Visit MCAS Iwakuni [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Colin Thibault, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.