MCIPAC Command General and Sgt. Maj. Visit MCAS Iwakuni

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Stephen Liszewski, left, a Maryland native and the commanding general for Marine Corps Installations Pacific, shakes hands with Sgt. John Yasechko Jr., a Georgia native and an air traffic control communications technician with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, before awarding him a coin during a coining ceremony at MCAS Iwakuni, April 10, 2024. The Commanding General and Sergeant Major of MCIPAC visited MCAS Iwakuni to recognize outstanding work, and to speak and engage with Marines, Sailors, and civilians of the station about topics such as quality of life and leadership qualities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Colin Thibault)

