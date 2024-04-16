Guatemala City, Guatemala (Aug. 15, 2024) – U.S. Marines Sergeant Major Rafael Rodriguez, the command senior enlisted leader of U.S. Southern Command, presents a coin to Minister of Defense Brigadier General Henry David Saenz. The Sergeant Major visited Guatemala to meet with senior leadership and join with regional security leaders for the Central American Security Conference (CENTSEC) 2024.
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2024 15:21
|Photo ID:
|8343781
|VIRIN:
|240415-F-KR213-3929
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|1.31 MB
|Location:
|GUATEMALA CITY, GT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Senior Enlisted Leader Sergeant Major Rafael Rodriguez visits Guatemala [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Christopher Bermudez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
