Senior Enlisted Leader Sergeant Major Rafael Rodriguez visits Guatemala

Guatemala City, Guatemala (Aug. 15, 2024) – U.S. Marines Sergeant Major Rafael Rodriguez, the command senior enlisted leader of U.S. Southern Command, presents a coin to Minister of Defense Brigadier General Henry David Saenz. The Sergeant Major visited Guatemala to meet with senior leadership and join with regional security leaders for the Central American Security Conference (CENTSEC) 2024.

