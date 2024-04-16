Gen. Richardson meets with Guatemalan leaders, Central American security chiefs in Guatemala

MIAMI (April 18, 2024) — Army Gen. Laura Richardson, commander of U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM), visited Guatemala April 15-18, meeting with President Bernardo Arévalo and senior defense leaders as well as taking part in the Central American Security Conference 2024 (CENTSEC).



The trip to Guatemala was Richardson’s first official visit to the country. The general’s contingent included SOUTHCOM Civilian Deputy to the Commander, Amb. Sarah-Ann Lynch, and Senior Enlisted Leader, Sgt. Maj. Rafael Rodriguez.



During her first day in the country, Richardson and U.S. Ambassador Tobin Bradley met with President Arévalo to discuss strengthening the U.S.-Guatemala security partnership.



Later on the 15th, Richardson and the ambassador met with Minister of Defense Brig. Gen. Henry David Saenz and Chief of the Guatemalan National Defense General Staff Brig. Gen. Carlos Antonio Medina Juárez to discuss collaborative efforts to address regional security challenges.



On April 16, the general and Bradley traveled to Santo Tomás de Castilla near the Guatemala-Honduras border to meet with leaders and service members who are operating in the area to counter transnational criminal organizations and illicit trafficking. Later, Richardson, Bradley and Guatemala’s Minister of the Interior, Francisco Jiménez, visited a UNICEF Guatemala migration center on the Guatemalan-Honduras border to learn about the humanitarian care work that UNICEF provides to children in migratory status.



Also on the 16th, Richardson, Sgt. Maj. Rafael Rodriguez joined Minister Saenz, senior Guatemalan military leaders and service members for a Women, Peace, and Security discussion focused on the importance of harnessing the talent and contributions of women in the security and defense sectors.



From April 17-18, Richardson joined senior U.S. defense and regional security leaders for CENTSEC 2024.



Security cooperation between the U.S. and Guatemala focuses on shared interests including combating transnational criminal organizations and other malign actors; disaster preparedness; cyber security; promoting respect for human rights; and the expanded integration of women in security, peace, and defense missions.

