General Laura Richardson, Commander of U.S. Southern Command visits Guatemala

Guatemala City, Guatemala (Aug. 15, 2024) – U.S. Army General Laura Richardson, the commander of U.S. Southern Command, meets with Minister of Defense Brigadier General Henry David Saenz & Chief of the Guatemalan National Defense Staff Brigadier General Carlos Antionio Medina Juárez to discuss collaborative efforts to address regional security challenges. The general visited Guatemala to meet with senior leadership and join with regional security leaders for the Central American Security Conference (CENTSEC) 2024.

