General Laura Richardson, Commander of U.S. Southern Command visits Guatemala

Guatemala City, Guatemala (Aug. 15, 2024) – U.S. Army General Laura Richardson, right, the commander of U.S. Southern Command, meets with Guatemalan President Bernardo Arévalo, left, to discuss strengthening the U.S.-Guatemala security partnership. The general visited Guatemala to meet with senior leadership and join with regional security leaders for the Central American Security Conference (CENTSEC) 2024.
