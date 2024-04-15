Guatemala City, Guatemala (Aug. 15, 2024) – U.S. Army General Laura Richardson, right, the commander of U.S. Southern Command, meets with Guatemalan President Bernardo Arévalo, left, to discuss strengthening the U.S.-Guatemala security partnership. The general visited Guatemala to meet with senior leadership and join with regional security leaders for the Central American Security Conference (CENTSEC) 2024.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.14.2024 Date Posted: 04.16.2024 15:21 Photo ID: 8343766 VIRIN: 240415-F-KR213-2476 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 4.93 MB Location: GUATEMALA CITY, GT Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, General Laura Richardson, Commander of U.S. Southern Command visits Guatemala [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Christopher Bermudez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.