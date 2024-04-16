Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    General Laura Richardson, Commander of U.S. Southern Command visits Guatemala [Image 1 of 5]

    General Laura Richardson, Commander of U.S. Southern Command visits Guatemala

    GUATEMALA CITY, GUATEMALA

    04.14.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Christopher Bermudez 

    U.S. Southern Command

    Guatemala City, Guatemala (Aug. 15, 2024) – U.S. Army General Laura Richardson, the commander of U.S. Southern Command, arrives in Guatemala for an official visit. The general visited Guatemala to meet with senior leadership and join with regional security leaders for the Central American Security Conference (CENTSEC) 2024.

    Date Taken: 04.14.2024
    Date Posted: 04.16.2024 15:21
    Location: GUATEMALA CITY, GT
    Guatemala
    SOUTHCOM
    Central America
    Laura Richardson
    CENTSEC

