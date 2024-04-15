Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    51st FW ribbon cutting for Northlake Park [Image 6 of 6]

    51st FW ribbon cutting for Northlake Park

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    04.10.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Justin Dollar, 51st Civil Engineer Squadron officer in charge of construction, embraces his son at Northlake Park, at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 10, 2024. The new playground is a safe space where Airmen can enjoy spending time with their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd)

    Date Taken: 04.10.2024
    Date Posted: 04.15.2024 20:51
    VIRIN: 240410-F-BD538-1037
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
    Osan Air Base
    Month of the military child
    51st Fighter Wing
    51st CES
    Camp Yongsan-Casey
    Northlake Park

